Zach Williams ‘Revival Nights’ Tour Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center just announced a major concert tour rolling into town this October.

Zach Williams Revival Nights Tour

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the announcement with a short video and a caption that read:

Get ready to experience a revival! Zach Williams is hitting the road this fall with friends CAIN, Matt Maher, and Ben Fuller for the Revival Nights Tour and coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on October 15th!

Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 6th at 10 am. Use the code INSIDER to save 20% on your standard tickets through May 20th. https://bit.ly/44wIpWx #RevivalNights

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, October 15th, 2024 | starts at 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:00 pm)

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: availability and pricing are subject to change

Remember, tickets go on sale next Monday (May 6th, 2024), starting at noon.

