Casper Police Department Shares Excellent Safety Tips for Halloween Trick-or-Treating

Halloween is one of the most fun holidays of the year. It's a chance to dress up and pretty much be whoever or whatever you like. For the kiddos, it's also a chance to not only show off their costumes, but also to go Trick-or-Treating. Free candy is always a plus.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared some awesome tips for safely enjoying local treat-or-treating:

Go With a Group

Make Sure Your Costume Fits

Stay in Familiar Areas

Cross Streets at the Corner

Have Fun

As far as All Hallow's Eve goes for the adults, the Casper Police Department urges residents to plan ahead. They stated:

Plan ahead, Casper! DUIs are not a Halloween treat! #ourcommunity is a great place to celebrate safely. #dontdrinkanddrive

