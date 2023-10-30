Casper Police Department Shares Excellent Safety Tips for Halloween Trick-or-Treating
Canva
Halloween is one of the most fun holidays of the year. It's a chance to dress up and pretty much be whoever or whatever you like. For the kiddos, it's also a chance to not only show off their costumes, but also to go Trick-or-Treating. Free candy is always a plus.
The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared some awesome tips for safely enjoying local treat-or-treating:
- Go With a Group
- Make Sure Your Costume Fits
- Stay in Familiar Areas
- Cross Streets at the Corner
- Have Fun
As far as All Hallow's Eve goes for the adults, the Casper Police Department urges residents to plan ahead. They stated:
Plan ahead, Casper! DUIs are not a Halloween treat! #ourcommunity is a great place to celebrate safely. #dontdrinkanddrive
