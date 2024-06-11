Inside Casper’s Most Wanted: June 2024 Criminal Alert
Have you ever wondered who Casper's most wanted fugitives are?
The following is a compiled list of the most wanted criminals in our area for the month of June 2024.
If you have information pertaining to the location of these wanted individuals, please call the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-5171.
Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
