An SUV Carrying Two Senior Occupants Collides With Casper Business [PHOTOS]

A Cadillac Escalade sports utility vehicle (SUV), carrying two senior passengers collided with a building on the 600 block of South David Street around 1:23 pm today (Monday, April 8th, 2024).

First responders quickly arrived on the scene and found that no one was injured. Both of the vehicle's occupants were conscious and talking at the scene, according to Casper Police Department's Public Information Officer, Amber Freestone.

There will be extra police department patrols in the area until the building is secure.

There have been no other injuries associated with the accident at this time.

600 block of S. David Street SUV Accident Gallery Credit: Kayla Elizabeth