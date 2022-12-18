Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide

Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain.

Read More: One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain

Get our free mobile app

Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death.

"I am investigating it as a suicide right now, but won't have any final conclusions for a couple days," Whipps told K2 Radio News.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received reports that a Ford F-150 truck had driven through the guardrail at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain.

Read More: Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Highway Patrol, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper-Fire EMS, Banner Wyoming Medical Center, and more.

First responders reported that they had located the vehicle, as well as the occupant. On Sunday, it was reported that Campbell had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.