NCSO Announces Passing of Detention Center Controller After Battle with Breast Cancer

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced with great remorse the passing Stacie Lin Julian, a Detention Center Controller with the NCSO.

That's according to a post on the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, which states that "It is with sorrow and a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of one of our own. Stacie Julian, a civilian member of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, passed away last week after a valiant battle with cancer."

Julian began working for the NCSO in July of 2006 and was extremely proud of her role in the agency.

"She was an extremely kind and caring person, and a loyal member of our Office," the NCSO wrote. "Stacie’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her. Please keep her family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts during this most difficult time."

The NCSO shared Julian's obituary, which noted that she passed away on February 1, 2023 after a "courageous battle with breast cancer."

Julian was born in 1960 to Gary and Linda Julian. She graduated from NCHS in 1978 and went to the University of Wyoming shortly thereafter.

"Stacie worked in customer service for several years until she started with the Natrona County Detention Center in July of 2006 as a civilian staff member," the obituary stated. "She enjoyed greeting the public for so many years, and she thought of the deputies she worked with every shift as her extended family. Stacie loved spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephew, needle point and cooking."

The obituary noted that Julian was passionate about working with Natrona County Meals on Wheels. She was a volunteer driver with the organization for over 12 years.

"She appreciated the relationships she made with the people she delivered to and being able to serve them through difficult times in their lives," the obituary read. "She was also a member of United Methodist Women Naomi Circle where she formed several close relationships with the ladies in this group and the support they offered her through her oncology appointments was so important to Stacie."

Stacie Julian's memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00pm. Ever eager to give back, Stacie's obituary stated that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

The world of law enforcement needed people like Stacie Julian. It can be a hard, cold, cruel world and Stacie was one of the individuals that shined; that brought a little bit of light to a sometimes dark profession. To know Stacie was to love her, and to miss her.

And oh, she will be missed.

