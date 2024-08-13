Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Shares Details of Tuesday Morning Accident in Casper

Early this morning (Tuesday, August 13th, 2024), there was a single vehicle crash which caused major road closures in Casper.

The official Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared more details of the accident with a post that stated:

Vehicle Pursuit, Single Vehicle Crash

On August 13th at approximately 3:50 a.m. dispatch was notified of a report of an assault at the Loaf 'N Jug on Curtis Street in Evansville, Wyoming. The reporting party stated that a vehicle with three males left the location going northbound on Curtis Street.

Law enforcement officers observed a vehicle matching the description in the area of Curtis St and I-25 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed onto I-25 northbound and shortly after, exited at the Bryan Stock Trail exit and crashed.

Three adult males were transported to the hospital. The off-ramp will be blocked northbound and southbound at milepost 186/Bryan Stock Trail for an extended period of time as the investigation continues. The crash is under investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit.

