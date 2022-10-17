UPDATE: The road closures are expected to remain in place for the next six to eight hours as emergency personnel continue to work on scene.

Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway.

Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes Road south to Kerzell Lane.

The Sheriff's Office appreciates your patience during the closure..

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available, according to the Sheriff's Office.

