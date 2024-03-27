Casper has gone through many changes over the last twenty years. Since I moved back in 2002, I've seen a lot of places come and go, so in the spirit of nostalgia, I started thinking about some of our favorite local watering holes that no longer exist.

Keep in mind that some of the places on our list are still in business, just under different names, ownership or maybe just moved to a brand new location.

While I'm fairly sure that I missed at least a couple of hot spots (we can blame it on me leaving Casper at age 5 and not moving back until I was 25), I did the best I could with this 47-year-old memory.

Also, an honorable mention goes to the youth/teen club, That 1 Place (T1P), which was located where Chapters Tattoo is now.

Don't forget to let me know in the comments section if I missed any of your favorites from back in the day.

Without further ado, let's take a trip down memory lane with this photo gallery of "15 Now-Defunct Casper Bars - Then and Now".

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke