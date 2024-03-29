The Natrona County Library Will Be Closed on Easter Sunday

Everyone needs a little time off for the Easter holiday weekend.

With that in mind, the Natrona County Library will be closed Friday, March 29th, 2024, and Sunday, March 31st, 2024

The official Natrona County Library Facebook shared the news with a cute little Easter graphic and a caption that stated:

REMINDER: The Library will be closed on Friday, March 29th and Sunday, March 31st in observation of Good Friday and the Easter holiday.

The library will be open again on Monday morning at 9:00 am (April 1st 2024), returning to regular business hours.

