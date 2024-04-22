Let’s Talk About It: ‘Death Cafe ‘Event at Natrona County Library

Death is never a happy subject to discuss, but it a discussion that needs to happen.

With that in mind, the Natrona County Library has partnered with Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions for a very unique event.

Death Cafe

The official Death Cafe Facebook event page states:

“I talked about Death at the Death Café, and it didn’t kill me.”-Anonymous

What is a Death Cafe? It’s a space where you talk about death to become more engaged with life. The Death Café is an empowering conversation around death and dying, aimed at increasing awareness of and de-mystifying death to help people make the most of their adult lives. The premise is simple... We drink coffee, eat cake, and talk about death. The more we talk about death the less we fear it. Death Café is not bereavement support or grief counseling. It’s an open and authentic discussion about death, and it can go in surprising directions. Join us at the Library on Thursday, May 9th at 6 PM for this unique program offered in partnership with Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. It is free and open to everyone. Coffee, treats, and companionship are provided. Please bring your thoughts, attitudes, hopes, and fears concerning death. Call 577.7323 for more information.

Get our free mobile app

This is a free event that will take place at the Natrona County Library.

Here Are the Stores Casperites Want in the Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke