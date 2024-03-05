Get Ready Casper: The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale Returns This Month

One of the favorite events to take place at the Natrona County Library returns Thursday, March 21st through Saturday, March 23rd, 2024.

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale

The official Spring Book Sale Facebook event page states:

The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns March 21st - 23rd. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less.

Appointments are required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 35 attendees.

📚 March 21st will feature an Early Bird sale. Customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sessions will be two hours long and items will be sold at regular prices.

📚 March 22nd will be the Second Chance sale. Customers will pay $10 at the door for admission. Sessions will be two hours long and items will be sold at regular prices.

📚 March 23rd there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will be sold at regular prices.

To reserve your spot, simply select the sessions you want at https://www.ticketleap.events/.../2024-spring-book-sale and check out! If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required.

Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

For more details and to stay up to date on library events, like the Natrona County Library Facebook page here and/or visit their website here.

NCSD Student Musicians Shine at All-State Music Festival January 14th through the 16th, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM