Get Help and Tips on How to Start Your Own Business at the Natrona County Library

If you have been thinking about starting or expanding your own personal small business, this is an event you don't want to miss.

The Natrona County Library is hosting a free class to help prepare you for your business goals, the final Tuesday of this month (January 30th, 2024).

The official Natrona County Library Facebook made the announcement with a post that stated:

Thinking about starting your own business? Looking for money to start or expand your small business? Prepare for the challenge by attending this workshop, sponsored by the Wyoming SBDC Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Sign up to explore the pros and cons of owning a business, evaluate the skills and knowledge necessary for success, and discover financing options from $500 to $5 million.

Get our free mobile app

According to the official Natrona County Library website:

If you have any questions call Deb Farris (307) 247-3736 or Steen Stovall (307) 234-6683. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made, if requested at least 2 weeks in advance. Contact the SBDC at (307) 234-6683 or Deb Farris to obtain further information.

Details for the class are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 | 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library | Crawford Room - 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free

Click here to register for the class.

Casper Artist Zachary Pullen - The Thinkers Calendar Gallery Credit: The Science Zone - Trevor Trujillo