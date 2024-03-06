Experience The Magic of Books On Wheels: Natrona County Library Bookmobile

One of my favorite features offered by the Natrona County Library is now looking to add additional stops to their bi-weekly schedule.

The Bookmobile can come to you.

A recent post from the official Natrona County Library Facebook page stated:

🚍 Our Bookmobile has openings for new stops and we're looking for daycares, preschools, senior centers, and assisted living facilities to join our journey of reading and discovery! Our Bookmobile is more than just a mobile library; it's a gateway to adventures, learning, and fun for all ages.

👶 For our littlest readers at daycares and preschools, imagine the excitement of boarding the Bookmobile to pick out books for your classroom. But that's not all - they'll also enjoy an engaging storytime session with our wonderful Bookmobile driver, making reading an adventure to look forward to!

👵 For our cherished seniors at assisted living facilities, we understand mobility can be an issue, which is why we bring the library to you! Our portable carts make it easy for residents to browse and select books right inside your facility, ensuring everyone has access to the joy of reading without any hassle.

📚 Whether you're fostering early literacy for children or providing comforting reads for seniors, the Bookmobile is here to enrich your community's reading experience.

📞 Don't miss this opportunity to add a bi-weekly visit from the Bookmobile to your facility's routine. Call us today at 577-7323 x102 to learn more and reserve your spot on our schedule. Let's make reading accessible and enjoyable for everyone!

The Bookmobile is an awesome feature that I have personalized utilized many times over the years. It's a great way to encourage reading for all age groups.

