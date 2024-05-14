Learn About 3D Printing at the Natrona County Library

If you have ever wanted to learn how to make your creations come to life by using 3D printing, the Natrona County Library is helping to make that dream a reality.

3D Printer Intro & Demo

Coming up on Monday, May 20th, 2024, the Natrona County Library is offering a free introductory class for 3D printing.

The official 3D Printer Intro & Demo Facebook event page states:

Have you heard about 3D printing, find it intriguing, but aren't sure how you could do it or what you would make if you could? Stop by on Monday, May 20th at 6 PM to learn about the Creation Station's Prusa 3D printers. This course will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the printer in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 for more information.

For more details on the event, make sure to visit the Natrona County Library website by clicking here.

