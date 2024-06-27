Award Winning Children’s Musician Coming to Casper at the Natrona County Library

Coming up for three days next week, children of all ages can sing a long and enjoy music from the award-winning children's musician, Andy Mason, at the Natrona County Library.

The official Facebook event page states:

Award-winning children’s musician Andy Mason brings his educational, interactive, and fun musical performance to the Library this summer, with multiple performances from July 1st through the 3rd. Andy will have the audience dancing and singing along to his songs about Pizza, Burritos, Sharks, Pirates, Owees and Hand Washing! Andy’s family-friendly music keeps the attention of children and adults alike, who will no doubt come away from the show having learned something too. Plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 for more information.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Multiple shows from Monday, July 1st, 2024 through Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

WHERE: Natrona County Library - 307 E 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601

COST: FREE!

Andy has several great songs that are sure to be stuck in your head for years to come.

Make sure to give Andy Mason Music the follow on Facebook to stay update on all of his upcoming events and new music.

