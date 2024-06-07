It's time to unleash your inner force powers for an awesome Star Wars-themed event on Monday, June 17th, 2024, at the Natrona County Library.

Toby Kid's Jedi Adventure Begins event is coming to Casper.

The official Facebook event page states:

Prepare for an intergalactic adventure at the Library! From June 17th through June 21st, join us for the incredible Jedi Adventure with Toby KID, also known as Master Jedi Toby-Wan Ka-Toby. He will be performing multiple times a day, bringing a thrilling battle for the planet's ecosystems right into our community.

In this high-energy show, a Jedi equipped with all the sci-fi essentials visits the younglings of Casper, transforming the Library into a new world awaiting its fate. Will the Dark Side succeed in its plunder, or will the Jedi prevail in preserving the planet? This engaging performance will not only entertain but also teach the value of conserving terrestrial resources.

Kids of all ages and their families are invited to gather at the Jedi Temple (Natrona County Library) to learn about the power of the force—service to others—and join in the mission to protect the resources of a newly discovered planet from the clutches of ignorance. Don’t miss this out-of-this-world experience! Call 577.7323 for more information.