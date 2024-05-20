‘Wyoming Reads’ Day Event Happening in Casper Tomorrow at the Library

Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, is a big day at the Natrona County Library. It is Wyoming Reads Day.

What is "Wyoming Reads Day"?

On March 5, 2024, Governor Mark Gordon signed legislation to make every third Tuesday in the month of May, “Wyoming Reads Day”, an official state holiday.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook page made the announcement of the days activities and closures, with a post that ready:

Tomorrow is Wyoming Reads Day! Reminder that the Wyoming Reads celebration will take place the morning of Tuesday, May 21st, with Natrona County 1st graders. Public computers will be unavailable until 2 PM, and there will be no parking until after 2 PM. TinyTots StoryTime will also be cancelled on this day. Call 577-7323 for more information.

This will be an all day event.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

WHERE: Crawford Room - Natrona County Library - 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601

AGES: All ages

COST: Free

For more information visit the Natrona County Library website events page by clicking here.

