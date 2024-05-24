Unbeatable Deals Await at Casper’s Natrona County Library Summer Bag Sale

One of Casper's favorite events of the summer returns to the Natrona County Library.

The Summer Bag Sale Returns

The Natrona County Library will be hosting their annual Summer Bag Sale on June 20th - 22nd, 2024, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The official Summer Bag Sale Facebook event page made the announcement with the following information:

The Friends of the Library Summer Bag Sale will return on June 20th - 22nd. Admission will be by reservation only. All 3 days of the Bag Sale will offer unbeatable bag pricing, which includes $3 for a grocery size bag, $6 for a standard size reusable bag, and $10 for both a nice library bag AND the books to fill it. Excessively large totes or bags will be charged accordingly. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

Appointments are required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 35 attendees.

Thursday, June 20th will feature an Early Bird sale. Customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sessions will be two hours long.

️ Friday, June 21st will be the Second Chance sale. Customers will pay $10 at the door for admission. Sessions will be two hours long.

Saturday, June 22nd there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will be sold at bag sale prices.

If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required.

Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

Details for the events:

WHEN: Thursday, June 20th, 2024 through Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

WHERE: Natrona County Library - 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601

COST: $10 to $20

Mark your calendars for the Summer Bag Sale, so you don't miss out on some of the best sales of the year.

