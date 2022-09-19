Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author

It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson.

The event began in 2012, the same year the TV turned Netflix series began. Ever since, the Longmire Foundation has been raising money for many different organizations.

The New York Times best seller, Johnson, has been turning out books about Walt Longmire's journeys and mysteries since the first book 'The Cold Dish' came out in 2004. Since then, he's released at least one new book every year and this years release make #18 for Johnson.

The 2022 release 'Hell and Back' is now available and ready for you to continue in Walt Longmire's next interesting adventure.

With the new book, comes a chance for Craig to travel around and tell folks about the new book and give you a behind the scenes look at what is happening in this installment of Longmire's life. During his appearances, he's also signing books and answering all the burning questions Longmire fans have about the future of the series.

Sunday September 25th, Craig Johnson is making an afternoon appearance in Casper. From 2-4pm he'll be in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. The event is free to the public, but for sure will fill up quickly. Make plans to arrive early to ensure yourself a spot.

If you haven't had a chance to purchase the book, it will be available for you to buy a copy.

If you haven't had a chance to start the series, now is the perfect time. You can go to Wind City Books or Craig's website to get started.

