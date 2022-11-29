Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books.

The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022

Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale will return on December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Admission will be by reservation only. All 3 days of the Bag Sale will offer unbeatable bag pricing, which includes $3 for a grocery size bag, $6 for a standard size reusable bag, and $10 for both a nice library bag AND the books to fill it. Excessively large totes or bags will be charged accordingly. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

Appointments are required for all time slots and each session will be limited to 25 attendees.

Thursday, December 1st will feature an Early Bird sale. Customers who schedule for that day will pay $20 at the door for admission to the sale. Sessions will be two hours long.

Friday, December 2nd will be the Second Chance sale. Customers will pay $10 at the door for admission. Sessions will be two hours long.

Saturday, December 3rd there will be no admission charge for each one hour session and items will be sold at bag sale prices. Bags will sell for $3 for a grocery size bag, $6 for a standard size reusable bag, and $10 for larger totes. Excessively large totes or bags will be charged accordingly. ALL purchases during the sale will be at bag sale pricing with bags priced at $3, $6, and $10 for a nice library bag and books to fill it. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased.

To reserve your spot, simply select the sessions you want and check out! If you are scheduling for Thursday or Friday, we will collect the fee at the door. Again, there is no fee for Saturday, but reservations are required.

Donations are accepted any time the library is open. Thanks to the generosity of our local communities, we continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted. We hope to see you at the sale. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.

