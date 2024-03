Hogadon Basin Ski Area Hosting ‘Morning Ski Sunday Service’ on Easter

If you're looking for fun and interesting way to start out your Easter Sunday, there's an awesome event happening at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

Morning Ski Sunday Serivce

The official "Morning Ski Sunday Service" Facebook event page states:

Everyone knows the best place to be is on skis! It's even better when you can be on skis on Easter Sunday!

Meet by Tower 12 (at the top) at 10am.

Marty Brammer will be presenting services for all to attended while on skis or boards.

Get a few runs in on your Easter Sunday!

The event details are as follows:

When: Easter Sunday (March 31st, 2024) - 10:00 am

Where: Hogadon Basin Ski Area - 2500 Hogadon Rd, Casper, WY 82601 | Meet at by Tower 12

Cost: Free

Start your Easter Sunday festivities outside in nature, with other skiers and snowboarders.

