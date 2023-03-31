Take the Kiddos: Easter Egg Hunt in Bar Nunn on Saturday

Coming up this Saturday (April 1st, 2023), the Bar Nunn Parks and Rec is hosting an Easter egg hunt at Antelope Park.

The official Facebook event page states:

Come join the Egg Hunt this year. We can't wait to see you!

Separated by ages: 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12. Please bring your own basket or bag for your eggs. Starting time will be at 10 a.m., no sooner please.

The Easter Egg Hunt is open to the public and will last three hours.

Bring out the kids to have some fun and see who can find the most Easter Eggs.

