General Election Unofficial Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn
These are the unofficial results of the absentee ballot counts for the mayor and town council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn.
The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday.
The board is composed of her, a representative from each of the major parties and a couple of deputy clerks, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said.
The Wyoming Canvassing Board will certify the results next week. The board is composed of the five statewide elected officials: Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS
Mills City Mayor -- 4-year term
Leah Juarez: 93 -- 55.03%
Seth M. Coleman: 76 -- 44.97%
Write-in totals: 0.
Overvotes: 2.
Undervotes: 11.
Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term
Timothy Sutherland: 81 -- 29.74%
Darla R. Ives: 74 -- 26.71%
Cherie Butcher: 70 -- 25.27%
Franklin A. Bever: 50 -- 18.05%
Write-in totals: 2 -- 0.7%
Overvotes: 0.
Undervotes: 87.
=========================
BAR NUNN CONTESTS
Bar Nunn Town Mayor -- 4-year term
Peter Boyer: 99 -- 100%.
Two for Bar Nunn Town Council -- 4-year term
Steven Clark: 56 -- 28.87%
Tyler Martin: 53 -- 27.32%
Kimberly S. Zahara: 53 -- 27.32%
Tim Ficken: 31 -- 15.98%
Write-in totals: 1 -- 0.52%
Overvotes: 4.
Undervotes: 56.
=========================
EVANSVILLE CONTESTS
Two Evansville Town Council -- 4-year term
Candace MacHado: 69 -- 43.12%
Greg Flesvig: 64 -- 40%
Joseph A. Knop: 25 -- 15.62%
Write-in totals: 2 -- 1.25%
Overvotes: 2.
Undervotes: 74.
Evansville Town Council (2-year unexpired) -- 2-year term
Dacia Edwards: 60 -- 61.22%
Walt Berens: 37 -- 37.76%
Write-in totals: 1 -- 1.02%
Overvotes: 1.
Undervotes: 19.
Evansville Town Mayor -- 4-year-term
Chad Edwards: 83 -- 80.53%
Steve Krohn: 20 -- 19.42%
Write-in totals: 0.
Overvotes: 0.
Undervotes: 15.