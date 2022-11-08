General Election Unofficial Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn

These are the unofficial results of the absentee ballot counts for the mayor and town council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn.

The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday.

The board is composed of her, a representative from each of the major parties and a couple of deputy clerks, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said.

The Wyoming Canvassing Board will certify the results next week. The board is composed of the five statewide elected officials: Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.

CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS

Mills City Mayor -- 4-year term

Leah Juarez: 93 -- 55.03%

Seth M. Coleman: 76 -- 44.97%

Write-in totals: 0.

Overvotes: 2.

Undervotes: 11.

Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term

Timothy Sutherland: 81 -- 29.74%

Darla R. Ives: 74 -- 26.71%

Cherie Butcher: 70 -- 25.27%

Franklin A. Bever: 50 -- 18.05%

Write-in totals: 2 -- 0.7%

Overvotes: 0.

Undervotes: 87.

=========================

BAR NUNN CONTESTS

Bar Nunn Town Mayor -- 4-year term

Peter Boyer: 99 -- 100%.

Two for Bar Nunn Town Council -- 4-year term

Steven Clark: 56 -- 28.87%

Tyler Martin: 53 -- 27.32%

Kimberly S. Zahara: 53 -- 27.32%

Tim Ficken: 31 -- 15.98%

Write-in totals: 1 -- 0.52%

Overvotes: 4.

Undervotes: 56.

=========================

EVANSVILLE CONTESTS

Two Evansville Town Council -- 4-year term

Candace MacHado: 69 -- 43.12%

Greg Flesvig: 64 -- 40%

Joseph A. Knop: 25 -- 15.62%

Write-in totals: 2 -- 1.25%

Overvotes: 2.

Undervotes: 74.

Evansville Town Council (2-year unexpired) -- 2-year term

Dacia Edwards: 60 -- 61.22%

Walt Berens: 37 -- 37.76%

Write-in totals: 1 -- 1.02%

Overvotes: 1.

Undervotes: 19.

Evansville Town Mayor -- 4-year-term

Chad Edwards: 83 -- 80.53%

Steve Krohn: 20 -- 19.42%

Write-in totals: 0.

Overvotes: 0.

Undervotes: 15.

Voters at the Mills Community Center