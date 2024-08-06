The City of Mills Hosting Family Movie Night at Freden Park This Month

It is time to mark those calendars for the City of Mills first ever, Mills Family Movie Night at Freden Park.

Coming up on Friday, August 23rd, 2024, the family fun will include the voice of Jack Black as the lovable Dragon Master, Po Ping in Kung Fu Panda 4.

The official "Mills Family Movie Night at Freden Park" Facebook event page states:

Join us for our 1st annual Mills Family Movie Night in Freden Park. We will be featuring Kung Fu Panda 4. Come for bounce houses and food trucks, starting at 6:30pm. The movie will begin at 7:30. We'll have Papa's Pork Chops food truck, and snow cone ice cream by and Sugar and Ice. This movie is free to the public and is perfect for all ages. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and we'll see you at Freden Park on August 23rd!

Check out the trailer below for the next exciting and hilarious sequel in the Kung Fu Panda series of films.

