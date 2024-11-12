‘Sesame Street Live! Say Hello’ Is Coming to Casper June 2025

Fun for the entire family is coming to Casper next summer.

A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance, and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!