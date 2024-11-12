‘Sesame Street Live! Say Hello’ Is Coming to Casper June 2025
Fun for the entire family is coming to Casper next summer.
Sesame Street Live! Say Hello is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center
A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:
Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, sing, dance, and play alongside your favorite furry friends, all while you follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide & seek. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!
When is the show?
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 - 6:00 pm
- WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601
- COST: pricing subject to change (children under 2 years old do not require a ticket)
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 10:00 am. Stay tuned for presale information.
