City of Mills ‘Summer Fest’ Returns This Weekend for 2024
Family fun in the sun returns to the City of Mills for their annual Summer Fest event this weekend (Saturday, June 1st, 2024).
Summer Fest is an annual event that has been going on in Mills since 2018. This years event will feature:
- Car Show
- Food Trucks
- Adult Beverages
- Bouncy Houses
- Face Painting
- Live Musical Performances
The 2024 Summer Fest is free to enter and will take place from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm at Freden Park (off of Pendell Boulevard).
Make sure to follow the official City of Mills, Wyoming Facebook page for updates, news and future Mills events.
