City of Mills Urges Public Support to Secure Dedicated Zip Code

The City of Mills is currently advocating for their own unique ZIP code.

A press release from the City of Mills states:

The City of Mills is urging residents, businesses, and community partners to take action in support of H.R. 672, a bipartisan bill that would provide Mills and seven other communities nationwide with their own unique ZIP codes.

Currently, Mills shares the 82604 ZIP code with Casper, Alcova, and Bar Nunn — creating confusion for mail delivery services, emergency response, and tax allocations. Securing a dedicated ZIP code will strengthen Mills’ identity, ensure local tax revenues are properly allocated, and improve safety for residents.

“This is about fairness, safety, and recognition for our community,” says Mayor Leah Juarez. “Mills has waited since 2017 for this effort to be addressed. With H.R. 672 moving forward in the senate, now is the time for our voices to be heard.”

Why H.R. 672 Matters for Mills

Improved Delivery & Services: Ending confusion for USPS, UPS, and FedEx.

Emergency Response: Faster, more accurate services during critical moments.

Tax Revenue Fairness: Ensures Mills’ dollars support Mills.

Community Identity: Recognition as a distinct city, not just a shared zip code.

How Residents Can Help

The City is calling on all residents to contact Wyoming’s U.S. Senators to urge support as H.R. 672 advances to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

List of Casper current zip codes

82601

82602

82604

82605

82609

82615

82630

82638

82646

