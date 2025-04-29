‘Summer Fest’ Returns to the City of Mills in May 2025
The City of Mills is hosting their annual Summer Fest event on Saturday, May 31st, at Freden Park, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Summer Fest is an annual community event that has been taking place in Mills since 2018. This year's event will feature:
- bounce houses
- face painting
- car show,
- live music (with headliner Ashley Wineland)
- local vendors
- food trucks
- adult beverage garden
This will be the 8th annual event and will be no charge for attendees (food trucks, vendors and adult beverage garden items available for purchase).
The bands performing will be:
- E Street Prophets 11-11:45
- Rumble Trunk 12-12:45
- Flashback 1:15-2:15
- and headliner: Ashley Wineland
The food trucks that will be on hand include:
- Papa’s Pork Chop
- Sugar & Ice
- Tacos Locos
- I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things
- The Dog House
- The Hangry Dog
- WYO Philly Wagon
- Lost Arrow Catering
- Jack’s Drink Shack
- Northern Ice
- Pop Culture
- Salena’s Eats and Treats
- WY Knot Pretzel Co.
The on hand alcohol vendors will inlcude:
- Oil City Brewery
- Backwards Distillery
- Bayou Bar & Liquor
Make sure to follow the official City of Mills, Wyoming Facebook page for updates, news and future Mills events.
