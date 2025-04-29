The City of Mills is hosting their annual Summer Fest event on Saturday, May 31st, at Freden Park, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Summer Fest is an annual community event that has been taking place in Mills since 2018. This year's event will feature:

bounce houses

face painting

car show,

live music (with headliner Ashley Wineland)

local vendors

food trucks

adult beverage garden

This will be the 8th annual event and will be no charge for attendees (food trucks, vendors and adult beverage garden items available for purchase).

Get our free mobile app

The bands performing will be:

E Street Prophets 11-11:45

Rumble Trunk 12-12:45

Flashback 1:15-2:15

and headliner: Ashley Wineland

The food trucks that will be on hand include:

Papa’s Pork Chop

Sugar & Ice

Tacos Locos

I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things

The Dog House

The Hangry Dog

WYO Philly Wagon

Lost Arrow Catering

Jack’s Drink Shack

Northern Ice

Pop Culture

Salena’s Eats and Treats

WY Knot Pretzel Co.

The on hand alcohol vendors will inlcude:

Oil City Brewery

Backwards Distillery

Bayou Bar & Liquor

Make sure to follow the official City of Mills, Wyoming Facebook page for updates, news and future Mills events.

Summerfest Returns to City of Mills July 2022 Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media