PHOTOS: These are the Dogs You Can Adopt from the City of Mills After Removal from Hoarding Scenario

Earlier this week, the City of Mills told the community that they had removed several dogs from an unfit situation.

"We have received about five out of nine dogs from a hoarding and animal cruelty situation in Mills," Juarez told K2 Radio News. "The dogs were living in unsanitary conditions and were confined to very small spaces. Some of them had lived their whole lives outdoors, but the majority of them stayed indoors inside crates."

Mayor Juarez stated the city is trying to locate homes for the animals, but it's not as simple as families simply adopting the dogs.

"The tricky part is that there are a couple of dogs that need much more extra attention, as far as training goes, because they've been outside on a leash the majority of their life. So human interaction is new to them. But there are some dogs that are quite lovable and I think they would fit pretty easily within a family. At this point in time, we're going to bring in a couple of experts to let us know if these dogs are best on their own or if they'd be okay with another dog or a young family."

Now, the City of Mills have shared some photos and short descriptions of the doggos that are currently in need of adoption. All of them look eager to find their forever homes and Mills is eager to put them in the right places.

The City of Mills has nicknames for the dogs, but whomever takes them home can give them a name that fits them the best.

To find out more about these doggos, you can call Mills City Hall at 307-234-6679.

Photos and descriptions of the dogs can be seen below: