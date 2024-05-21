Metro Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event This Saturday at Casper Petco

Metro Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event This Saturday at Casper Petco

Canva
Metro Animal Shelter via Facebook

If you are in the market for a new pet, this weekend is the perfect time to do so.

Metro Animal Services is hosting their #ShletersSavesLives Adoption Event at Petco of Casper on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

The official Metro Animal Shelter Facebook page shared the event with a Reel and a caption that read:

Metro Animal Shelter and Casper Petco are teaming up to find #shelterpets a forever home! Join us Saturday, May 25th, 2024 from 9am-4pm. 🐾🐾🐾Adoption applications can be submitted online or in person during normal shelter hours!🐾🐾🐾

104.7 KISS-FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The event details are as follows:

  • WHEN: Saturday, May 25th, 2024 | 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • WHERE: Petco | 4140 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609
  • COST: See store for full details

This is your chance to help an animal and add a new fury, four-legged member to your family.

These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: dogs, Metro Animal Services, Pet Adoption Event, Petco of Casper, Pets, puppies
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News

More From 104.7 KISS-FM