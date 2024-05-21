Metro Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event This Saturday at Casper Petco

If you are in the market for a new pet, this weekend is the perfect time to do so.

Metro Animal Services is hosting their #ShletersSavesLives Adoption Event at Petco of Casper on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

The official Metro Animal Shelter Facebook page shared the event with a Reel and a caption that read:

Metro Animal Shelter and Casper Petco are teaming up to find #shelterpets a forever home! Join us Saturday, May 25th, 2024 from 9am-4pm. 🐾🐾🐾Adoption applications can be submitted online or in person during normal shelter hours!🐾🐾🐾

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, May 25th, 2024 | 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Petco | 4140 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609

COST: See store for full details

This is your chance to help an animal and add a new fury, four-legged member to your family.

