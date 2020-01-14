1 of 2 Puppies Dies, Wyoming Woman Cited for Animal Cruelty

A Rock Springs woman was cited in late December after police officers found two "severely malnourished" puppies in her care, one of which did not survive.

Lauryn Burge, 20, could face up to six months in jail and/or a fine of $750 if convicted of violating the City's municipal ordinance prohibiting cruelty to animals. It is her first such offense, according to the charge.

In a statement Tuesday, the Rock Springs Police Department said officers responded to the 800 Block of Seventh Street for a civil standby on Dec. 21.

The officers arrived to find the malnourished puppies, and cited Burge.

The animals' owner later took them to a veterinarian for evaluation. One of the puppies died, and the other was later released back to the owner.

Further details were not released.

An update on the status of the criminal proceedings against Burge was not immediately available.