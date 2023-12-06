Metro Animal Services Hosting ‘Winter Adoption Event’ at Petco of Casper

There are many a Casper kiddo that would love to add a furry, four-legged animal to the family this holiday season.

That's why Metro Animal Services is hosting their Winter Adoption Event at Petco of Casper on Saturday, December 9th, 2023.

The official Metro Animal Services Facebook shared the event with a cute puppy photo and a caption that read:

Our kennel staff is busy getting some #furfriends ready for their first Christmas at home! Join us at PetCo on Saturday, December 9th for our🐾 puppy 🐾adoption event!

**Metro Animal Services is committed to placing pets in responsible, loving, forever homes! Interested members of #ourcommunity can pre-apply to adopt #shelterpets during normal shelter hours. Be prepared to bring your #furbaby home! 🐾

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, December 9th, 2023 | 9:00 am - 11:00 am

WHERE: Petco | 4140 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82609

COST: See store for full details

Add a cute, cuddly animal to your family this weekend at the Winter Adoption Event.

