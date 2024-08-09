Drag Racing Returns to Bar Nunn for the Last Event of the Year

Calling all drag racing fans, the town of Bar Nunn is once again playing host to some of the fastest vehicles around the state and surrounding areas.

The Last Race of the Season

Wind City No Prep is holding the last drag racing event of the year at Westwinds Road.

Race #1 was in back in June 2024, which had an amazing turnout. The next race which was in July, was equally successful. The final race is happening on September 7th, 2024.

Event Details:

The event is open to the public, so bring your lawn chairs and pop up tents/awnings for a day of No Prep Drag racing right here in Bar Nunn, Wyoming!

Event opens at 8:00 am. The drivers meeting will start at 10:00 am. Racing will begin no later than 11:00 am.

The spectator fee is $10.00 and kids 12 and under are free.

Every Spectator will have to go through one of the two spectator entry tents to pay the fee and sign the waiver. If you do not have a wristband and sign the waiver you are considered trespassing and will be asked to get a wristband or leave

All spectators are instructed to enter the event on Tonkawa Trail as the racers will be utilizing Westwinds Road.

There will also be food trucks will be on site.

For more information, visit the official Wind City No-Prep: WYO Street Wars Facebook event page.

For any other questions, please text Ashley Anton at (307) 797-0860.

