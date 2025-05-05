Central Wyoming Motorsports Hosting ‘Spring Fling’ This Month

Drag racing is returning to the Douglas area this month.

Coming up on Saturday, May 17th, 2025, Central Wyoming Motorsports is hosting Spring Fling, from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm.

The Spring Bling Facebook event page states:

Cars must be street legal according to Wyoming laws and have plates and insurance. Must complete mandatory 25 mile cruise before elimination rounds. Must have working lights including turn signals. Must be on a hard tire or drag radial and NO slicks or any bias ply tire. Max 28 x10.5 or 275. No tube chassis or back halved cars. Must retain stock frame rails. No fiberglass front end (unless stock original). Fiberglass hoods are OK. No firewall mods to move engine further back allowed. Must fit the spirit of the class, no pure race cars!

** For questions regarding ST/BT/TS shootout please reach out to Amber Woods 307-262-2796**

General admission is $10.00 per spectator, with children under 12 free. All spectators and racers must sign a waiver upon admission. You will be given a wristband to wear, which must be on at all times on premises (no exceptions).

Event Details are as follows:

WHEN: 8:00 am | Saturday, May 17th, 2025

WHERE: Douglas Motorsports Park - 1399 Richards Street, in Douglas, WY 82633

COST: Spectators - $10.00 | Children 12 years old and under - FREE

For more details on race requirements, prizes and safety, visit the event page here.

Mark those calendars and get ready for a family-friendly day of drag racing fun.

