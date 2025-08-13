Douglas Revving Up for ‘Shift Happens’ at Central Wyoming Motorsports

Are you a fan of drag racing? If you are, good news is on the horizon. Central Wyoming Motorsports is hosting another awesome event this weekend.

Coming up on Saturday, August 16th, 2025, Central Wyoming Motorsports will be opening the gates at 8:00 am for this drag racing extravaganza.

Friday will be the test and tune from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. There will also be overnight camping available for free. (no tents, campers only). Test and tune is $100.

Day of the race, spectators are $10.00 with ages 12 and under being free!

Racers pay a $50.00 tech card fee. Shootouts cost $100 for big tire, small tire, and true street. $50 for indexes.

There will be food trucks on hand and a radio station to tune into to keep everyone up to speed. Racers will be communicating via the free cellphone app, WhatsApp, so make sure ya have it downloaded prior to the event.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: 8:00 am | Saturday, August 16th, 2025

WHERE: Douglas Motorsports Park - 1399 Richards Street, in Douglas, WY 82633

COST: Spectators - $10.00 | Children 12 years old and under - FREE

Make sure to follow Central Wyoming Motorsports on Facebook (by clicking here), for more information on this and upcoming events.

Get ready for a family-friendly, full day of drag racing fun this Saturday in Douglas.

