Octane Associates Is Bringing ‘StreetWars’ Racing Event to Casper

If you are all about the street racing, Octane Associates is bringing it to the Casper area on Saturday, September 16th, 2023.

I had the chance to speak with Octane Associates operations supervisor, Ashley Anton, who stated:

This event take place in Bar Nunn (we aren’t the same group putting in the races in Douglas). We have cars from the surrounding states coming to compete for $10k!

There 2 classes you can run in: "Small Tire" and "Street Tire". Rules are on the flyer (see below). West Winds Road will be blocked off for racers and part of Tonkawa Trail will be blocked off for spectators parking. $10 per spectator. $100 for street tire class. $200 for small tire class. We will allow grudge racing if you don't fit in either category. $10 per pass.

There is plenty of space in the spectating area. Some of the fastest cars in the area will be here, including some you have even seen on the hit show Discovery Channel show, Street Outlaws. Drivers meeting is at 9:30am on 9/16 and racing will begin shortly after that and go throughout the afternoon.

Watch the official Octane Associates Facebook for more details and to see what cars are already “locked in” for the race.

