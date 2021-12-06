If you're ready for some high-flying, car crunching, monster truck fun, get ready! The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is making it's way back to Casper early in 2022.

Fremont Motors Casper presents Toughest Monster Truck Tour, Saturday, February 12th, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

“We are beyond excited to bring this event to back to Wyoming, especially as it will feature the King of the Monster Trucks, the truck that started it all, Bigfoot, but also several other premier trucks including the world’s largest dump truck, Dirt Crew, and the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos, just to name a few,” said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “The Toughest Monster Truck Tour event features larger obstacles in the form of oversized dirt jumps with old-school crush cars incorporated into the all-dirt track than most other indoor monster truck events,” she added.

In addition to monster trucks, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

I've been a fan of monster trucks for as long as I can remember. As I spent a large number of my early youth years in Missouri, which is the home of Bigfoot, I've been pretty much a lifelong fan. Monster trucks events are some of the best and most fun family activities that takes place in Casper. If you've never been, I'd urge you to go, but don't forget the ear protection!

