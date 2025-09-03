The Last Ride: Central Wyoming Motorsports Final Event Is This Weekend

It's the end of an era.

The final drag racing event ever to be held at the Douglas Motorsports Park is happening this Saturday with Central Wyoming Motorsports.

Why will this be the final event?

The Douglas Motorsports Park will be closing permanently.

What are the details for this event?

The details for the event is as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, September 6th, 2025 | The track opens at 8:00 am

WHERE: Douglas Motorsports Park - 1399 Richards Street, in Douglas, WY 82633

COST: Spectators - $10.00 | Children 12 years old and under - FREE

The End of an Era Facebook event page states:

Cars must be street legal according to Wyoming laws and have plates and insurance. Must complete mandatory 25 mile cruise before elimination rounds. Must have working lights including turn signals. Must be on a hard tire or drag radial and NO slicks or any bias ply tire. Max 28 x10.5 or 275. No tube chassis or back halved cars. Must retain stock frame rails. No fiberglass front end (unless stock original). Fiberglass hoods are OK. No firewall mods to move engine further back allowed. Must fit the spirit of the class, no pure race cars!

** For questions regarding ST/BT/TS shootout please reach out to Amber Woods 307-262-2796**

6.3/7.3/8.3/9.3 Index

$50

All cars welcome

Safety is of utmost importance so all Index entries must meet Safety standards.

Any other classes are always welcome if you can get the car count! (Jr's, Stick Shift, Truck, AWD, etc...).

Driver's Meeting & Color Guard at 9:45am at the starting line, Class Test & Tune begins at 10am.

For more details on race requirements, prizes and safety, visit the Central Wyoming Motorsports e Facebook page here.

It truly is an end of an era. If you are a fan of drag racing, you won't want to miss this final event.

