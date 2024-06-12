Racing for Life: No Prep Drag Races in Bar Nunn This Saturday

Do you like fast cars? Do you want to be up front and close to some street racing action, but don’t want to travel hours to watch? Then this is the event for you.

Racing for Life

Octane Associates will be hosting some of the fastest drag racers from Wyoming and the surrounding states this weekend in Bar Nunn.

The town of Bar Nunn has graciously approved another season of drag racing on their city street. This summer Octane Associates will be putting on another 3 Wyoming No-Prep drag races. The dates will be:

Saturday, June 15th, 2024

Saturday, July 13th, 2024

Saturday, September 7th, 2024

The first race will be held this Saturday (June 15th, 2024), on Westwinds Road. Octane Associates will be honoring J.R.’s Hunt for Life suicide prevention organization. A portion of merchandise proceeds will be donated to this amazing organization as prevention of suicide is a never-ending task.

Rockin Burgers & Dogs, I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things, and The Hangry Dog will be on site to help "fuel your hunger" (pardon the pun). Octane Associates will also have merchandise available for purchase.

If you would like to participate in the race, please message Octane Associates on Facebook (click here).



Traffic & Parking Reminder

Westwinds Road and Tonkawa Trail will both be closed off during this all day event. Racers will be parking on Westwinds Road, starting at Salt Creek Road. All spectators are asked to enter the event on Tonkawa Trail. You will be allowed to park up to the road closed signs.

Racers will be parked and getting checked in at 8:00 am. There will be a driver’s meeting at 10:00 am. Racing is scheduled to start no later than 11:00 am.

Spectator fee is $10.00 per person and children 12 and under are free.

Bring your lawn chairs, pop-up tents, coolers, etc. and enjoy a day full of some of the fastest cars around.

