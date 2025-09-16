Final Burnout: Wind City No Prep Closes Out 2025 with Last Drag Race Event

Drag racing fans, get ready for all the high-speed, adrenaline-pumping action this Saturday in Bar Nunn.

WIND CITY NO PREP – NO PREP DRAG RACING IN WYOMING

This will be the last race held this year, so come out and watch these racers battle for cash prizes, as well as bragging rights, on Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

Wind City No Prep is hosting some of the fastest cars from Wyoming and surrounding states to battle for the biggest payouts distributed in No Prep racing in the area. Each racer that has locked in for the race will have a “confirmed” card posted to the Wind City No Prep Facebook page, so be sure to check out and see who is coming to race for the prize money.

When do the road closures begin?

Road closures in Bar Nunn will start Friday night at 7:00 pm and stay closed until the end of the event Saturday late afternoon. The roads affected are Westwinds Road starting at the Old Salt Creek Highway and Tonkawa Trail just passed Zuni Trail.

When can spectators enter the event?

Spectators can start entering at 8:00 am. Bring a tent for shade, camp chairs, coolers with your favorite beverages and snacks, and plenty of sunscreen.

The spectator fee is $10.00 for anyone 12 and older. Every person on the property will need to have signed the event insurance waiver and pay the fee for a wristband. If you don’t have a wristband on, you will be directed to a spectator tent or asked to leave, as you will be considered trespassing. Cash or VENMO will be the acceptable forms of payment.

Spectators are urged to utilize Tonkawa Trail to enter the spectator area of the event. There is a big open field where you can park your vehicle and set up a tent and such for you and your family. There will also be a very limited number of bleachers available also.

How You Bean Coffee and Eat All Day will be on site to satisfy all hunger cravings.

There will be a 50/50 Raffle going on during this event to benefit the Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department. These volunteers come out and make sure we are well taken care of all day during these events, so let’s give back as much as we can to them!

Racers will be parked and ready to have their cars inspected at 7:00 am. There will be a Driver’s meeting between 9:30 am and 10:00 am. Racing will start immediately after that meeting.

Want to sign up to be in the race?

If you would like to participate in the race, please check out the Wind City No Prep Facebook page for classes and class rules. If you have any questions, please reach Ashley Anton at 307-797-0860.

Final Burnout: Wind City No Prep Closes Out 2025 with Last Drag Race Gallery Credit: Donny Andrade with Greenlight Media