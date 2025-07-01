The Need for Speed: Drag Racing Roars Back to Casper for Summer 2025

All the adrenaline-pumping action of drag racing is returning to Bar Nunn this summer.

Wind City No Prep is once again hosting No Prep Drag Racing

The first race of the season will be Saturday, July12th, 2025.

Some of the fastest cars from Wyoming and the surrounding states are coming to battle for the biggest payouts distributed in No Prep racing in our area. Each racer that has locked in for the race will have a “confirmed” card posted to the Wind City No Prep Facebook page, so be sure to give them the follow to see who will be competing in the races for the prize money.

When do the road closures begin?

Road closure will start Friday night at 7:00 pm and stay closed until the end of the event, late afternoon on Saturday. The roads affected are Westwinds Road, starting at the Old Salt Creek Highway and Tonkawa Trail, just passed Zuni Trail.

When can spectators enter the event?

Spectators can plan on showing up at 8:00 am. Bring a tent for shade, camp chairs, cooler with your favorite beverage, and plenty of sunscreen.

There will be food trucks on site to fill all those bellies.

There will also be a 50/50 Raffle going on during this event to benefit the Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department. These volunteers come out and make sure everyone is well taken care of all day during these events, so let’s give back as much as we can to them!

The spectator fee is $10 for anyone 12 and older. Every person on the property will need to have signed the event insurance waiver and pay the fee for a wristband. If you don’t have a wristband on, you will be directed to a spectator tent or asked to leave, as you will be considered trespassing. Accepted forms of payment include cash or Venmo.

Spectators are urged to utilize Tonkawa Trail to enter the spectator area of the event. There is a big open field where you can park your vehicle and set up a tent and such for you, your family and friends. There is also a very limited number of bleachers available also.

Racers will be parked and ready to have their cars inspected by 7:00 am. There will be a Driver’s meeting between 9:30 am and 10:00 am. Racing will begin immediately after that meeting.

How can I sign up to be in the race?

If you would like to participate in the race, please check out the Wind City No Prep Facebook page for classes and rules. If you have any questions, please reach out to Ashley Anton at 307-797-0860.

And as always, a HUGE thank you goes out to every sponsor, racer and volunteer for making these events happen.

The Need for Speed: Drag Racing Roars Back to Casper for Summer 2025 Ashley Anton loading...

Wind City No Prep racecars will be on display at Fremont Motors on Friday, July 11th (the day before the race). This is your chance to these crazy horsepower machines up close and personal. They will be on display from 9:00 am until around 3:00 pm.

There will also be a Grease Monkey BBQ basket up for raffle. This basket will include 2 wristband entries to the race day event. Each ticket is $1.00 or you can purchase 6 for $5.00. The money will go to benefit the Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department for all their time.

A winner will be chosen Friday evening at 5:00 pm and will be contacted via Facebook.

