‘Blast From the Past’ Drag Racing Event Taking Place in Douglas This Saturday
Calling all fans of drag racing, the "Blast From the Past" racing event is coming to the Douglas Motorsports Park, this Saturday (July 20th, 2024).
Central Wyoming Motorsports is hosting the event with the gates set to open at 8:00 am. In addition to all the racing fun, there will also be food trucks on hand.
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: 8:00 am, Saturday, July 20th, 2024
- WHERE: Douglas Motorsports Park - 1399 Richards Street, in Douglas, WY 82633
- COST: Spectators - $10.00 | Children 12 years old and under - FREE
The official Central Wyoming Motorsports Facebook page also shared the payout structure for this Saturday's event and a reminder for the track test, which stated:
July 20th Blast from the Past Shootout payout updates!
- Big Tire = $1000 + buy-ins
- Small Tire = $1500 + buy-ins
- True Street = $1000 + buy-ins
6.5/7.5/8.5 Indexes = $250 ea. class + buy-ins
Don't forget Friday night closed track test n tune, 4-7pm, $100 per car!
If you're a fan of all things drag racing, this event is sure to be fun for all ages.
