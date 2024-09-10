‘Fall Brawl’ Drag Racing Event in Douglas with Central Wyoming Motorsports This Weekend

The Douglas Motorsports Park will once more be playing home to drag racing fun this weekend.

Central Wyoming Motorsports is hosting the event with the gates set to open at 7:00 am. In addition to all the racing fun, there will also be food trucks and bouncy houses on hand.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: 7:00 am | Saturday, September 14th, 2024

WHERE: Douglas Motorsports Park - 1399 Richards Street, in Douglas, WY 82633

COST: Spectators - $10.00 | Children 12 years old and under - FREE

Driver's Meeting & Color Guard will begin at 9:45 am at the starting line. Testing and Tune/Grudge/Heads up racing begins at 10:00 am.

Please do not leave your vehicle parked or unattended in the upper staging lanes. It's okay to park in the back part of the staging lanes as long as the vehicle isn't in a location that hinders staging traffic and driver is in close proximity in order to move the vehicle quickly if necessary.

All drivers must have a helmet on and windows up when entering the burnout box. Driver only in vehicle. No passengers are permitted.

Check out the buy-in and payout structure below.

Mark your calendars and prepare to have a family-friendly day of racing fun.

