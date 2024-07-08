No Prep Drag Racing Returns This Saturday in Bar Nunn [PHOTOS]

No Prep Drag Race is back for another a day of high speed action this weekend on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, in Bar Nunn, Wyoming.

New name, same Race!

Wind City No Prep has taken over for Octane Associates and will continue hosting some of the fastest drag racers from Wyoming and surrounding states right here in Bar Nunn.

The town of Bar Nunn has graciously approved another season of drag racing on their city street this summer.

Race #1 was in back in June 2024, which had an amazing turnout. The next race is this weekend, July 13th, with the final race of the season happening on September 7th, 2024.

I'Scream 4 Ice Cream, Wings & Other Things, How You Bean Coffee truck and WY Knot Pretzel Co. will be on site to help fill those bellies.

Traffic & Parking Reminder

As a reminder, Westwinds Road and Tonkawa Trail will both be closed off during this all day event. Racers will be parking on Westwinds Road starting at Salt Creek Road. Racers will be parked and getting checked in at 8:00 am. There will be a driver’s meeting at 10:00 am. Racing should start no later than 11:00 am.

All spectators enter the event on Tonkawa Trail starting at 8:00 am. You may park up to the road closed signs.

Every Spectator will have to go through one of the two spectator entry tents to pay the fee and sign the waiver. If you do not have a wristband and sign the waiver you are considered trespassing and will be asked to get a wristband or leave.

Spectator fee is $10.00 per person and kids 12 and under are free.

Bring your lawn chairs, pop-up tents, coolers, etc. and enjoy a day full of some of the fastest cars around!

There will also be a 50/50 raffle for the Bar Nunn Fire Department at this event, so bring your cash and let’s help give these volunteers some money for their facility.

Follow Wind City No Prep on Facebook for more information and to stay up to date on upcoming racing events.

