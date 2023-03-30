Casper Family Aquatic Center Hosting ‘Water Egg Hunt’ for Kiddos on Saturday

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is hosting a 'Water Egg Hunt' for children of all ages on Saturday, April 1.

The Water Egg Hunt will begin at 10:00 a.m. for Children aged 6-12.

It will begin at 10:30 for Children aged 5 and under.

"Join us for the annual Water Egg Hunt this Saturday!" a Facebook post from the Aquatic Center stated. "Children can join a hunt based on their age and exchange their eggs for goodie bags. When the hunts are over, we invite everyone to stay and enjoy the pool for the rest of the day."

Admission is $10 per child an it will be limited for the event. Registration is happening at the front desk on the morning of the event.

The page noted that children 7 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult in the water at all times.