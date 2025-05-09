Casper Takes a Big Step in Boosting Internet Speeds This Summer

The City of Casper has entered into franchise agreements with several telecom providers to build and operate fiber optic networks.

A press release from the City of Casper states:

The City of Casper is reminding residents that fiber optic cables will continue to be placed in public rights-of-way and existing easements this summer and through next year. Fiber optic cables are used to carry internet and data at high speeds to improve service quality and support future technological needs across the greater Casper area.

“Much of this work began in 2022 and is expected to continue through this year and next,” said City Engineer Alex Sveda. He continued, “Residents should expect to see construction that may temporarily impact traffic, driveways, or lawns.”

Providers are responsible for locating and protecting existing utilities infrastructure during installation as well as maintaining their infrastructure in public spaces. If a disturbance occurs or there is damage to public or private property, providers are expected to repair any damage to a condition comparable to before the damage took place. If residents experience issues during the installation of fiber optic cables, providers are required to have personnel available to address concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently authorized providers include:

INTTec, Inc. (subsidiary of Visionary Communications)

Clarity Telecom, LLC dba Bluepeak

WERCS Communications, Inc. dba Mountain West Telephone

Bresnan Communications, LLC (Spectrum)

QWEST CORPORATION dba CenturyLink QC/Lumen

Residents looking for provider contact information can find it on the City of Casper website at https://www.casperwy.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=63067&pageId=20821948.

If issues or concerns cannot be resolved, the City encourages residents to contact the Wyoming Public Service Commission at 307-777-7427, wpsc_complaints@wyo.gov or on their website, https://psc.wyo.gov/. The City of Casper Engineering Department is also available to answer questions during normal business hours by calling 307-235-8341.

