Ghosts & Goblins Softball & Kickball Tournament Brings Spooky Fun to Casper

As we approach the Halloween season, there are more and more themed events popping up around town.

With that in mind, get ready for the 6th annual Ghost & Goblins Softball & Kickball Tournament.

A press release from the City of Casper: Casper Recreation Division, states:

This spooky tournament is a blast! Registration is now open for the 6th annual Ghosts & Goblins Softball & Kickball Tournament!

This coed tournament allows teams to register for both softball and kickball, or they may pick one. The softball tournament will be held on Saturday and kickball on Sunday. Awards will be provided to the top two teams in each division. Teams are encouraged to dress in their best costume. Games will be held at Crossroads sports complex.

Team Entry Fee:

$250.00- Softball

$125.00- Kickball

Registration Deadline: Sunday, September 28th

Registration can be done in person at the the Casper Recreation Center or online by clicking here.

