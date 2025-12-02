Get Your Team Together: Adult Coed Volleyball League Registration Now Open

Do you enjoy the fast-paced game of volleyball? Then get ready, because the adult co-ed volleyball season is starting soon at the Casper Recreation Center. Right now is the perfect time to get your team together and register.

A recent press release from the City of Casper, Casper Recreation Center, states:

Registration is now open for the Adult Coed Volleyball League!

Officials will be provided and games are tentatively scheduled for weeknights, beginning on February 16th. Multiple divisions will be offered. Registration is limited, so sign your team up today!

Team Entry Fee: $300.00

Registration Deadline: Sunday, February 1st.

For more information or to register, click on the link here!

Get our free mobile app

League play includes 8 regular season officiated matches followed by a culminating double elimination tournament. Team registration packets are available at the Casper Recreation Center and online at www.teamsideline.com. Name, address, phone, and birth date must be included on the team form for each player for the team registration to be accepted. Sports leagues fill up fast! All spots in the league are first come, first serve! For specific information on league rules, structure, deadlines, etc. visit the league website at www.teamsideline.com.

The league details are as follows:

When: Season begins Monday, February 16th, 2025

Where: Casper Recreation Center - 1801 E 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601

Cost: Team fee $300.00

Registration Deadline: Sunday, February 1st, 2026

Don't miss out on your chance to get your team ready for all the volleyball fun this upcoming season.

🏒 Warbirds Practice at the Casper Ice Arena November 4, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media