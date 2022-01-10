Co-Ed Volleyball Season Returning to the Casper Recreation Center

If volleyball is your sport of choice, the time is now to get you co-ed team together.

The official Casper Recreation Division Facebook page posted a flyer along with caption that read:

Get your team together for the Coed Volleyball Leagues beginning February 21st. Team Fee is $275 for up to 10 players, deadline is February 6th. Packets are available on line at www.crlasports.com or stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E 4th St. to pick one up.

Get our free mobile app

Click here for the complete rules and conduct for the Co-ed volleyball league.

WHEN: Season begins February, 21st, 2022

WHERE: Casper Recreation Center

COST: Team fee $275.00

Games are played Monday through Thursday, from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm. League play includes seven (7) regular season officiated matches followed by a culminating double elimination tournament. A signed roster with a maximum of ten (10) players with name, address, phone, and birth date must be included on the team form for the registration to be accepted. Sports leagues fill up fast. All spots in the league are first come, first serve.

All pertinent information is included in the registration packets. In previous years, the league filled to capacity with over 100 teams and 900 players, so be sure to get your team in well before the deadline to ensure your teams gets into this popular league.

Team managers may register in person at the Casper Recreation Center. For any additional information, please call 307-235-8383 visit www.crlasports.com.

Hilarious "Sexy" Referee Themed Boudoir Photo Shoot What happens when a Wyoming photographer decides to do a Football Referee-themed boudoir photo shoot with her husband? Amazingly epically hilarious pictures that are sure to make you smile.